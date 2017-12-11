Former Obama adviser, Jarrett, gets Chicago law school job

National Politics

A longtime White House adviser to former President Barack Obama is taking a job as a senior fellow at the University of Chicago Law School.

The school announced Monday that Valerie Jarrett will, among other things, work on projects focused on health care and justice reform. She'll begin Jan. 1.

Before heading to the White House, Jarrett worked as a vice-chair of the university's board of trustees and chair of the University of Chicago Medical Center's board of trustees.

Jarrett studied psychology at Stanford University and got her law degree from the University of Michigan Law School. Her career included a stint as deputy chief of staff to then-Chicago Mayor Richard Daley.

She's served on multiple boards, including at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and Ariel Capital Management Holdings.

