California chief justice confirms investigation of judge

The Associated Press

December 11, 2017 08:01 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

California's chief justice says a California court hired a firm to investigate complaints against a state appellate court judge.

Tani Cantil-Sakauye said during a meeting with reporters Monday that the 6th District Court of Appeal based in San Jose sought legal advice and hired a firm to look into allegations against Justice Conrad Rushing, who served as the 6th district's head judge.

The San Jose Mercury News reported last week that a confidential report commissioned by the judiciary concluded in May that over the previous decade, Rushing had looked at nude images of women in his chambers and made overly personal comments about female employees' appearance, attire and bodies.

Rushing retired on Oct. 31.

The Associated Press could not immediately locate a phone number for him.

