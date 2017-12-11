National Politics

Extortion trial for 2 Boston mayor aides pushed back

The Associated Press

December 11, 2017 06:50 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

BOSTON

The federal trial of two Boston mayor aides accused of pressuring music festival organizers to hire union workers has been pushed back.

Court records show the trial of Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan on extortion and conspiracy charges is set for March 26. It was previously scheduled for Jan. 8.

The defense had asked for a delay last week, saying they need more time to prepare after prosecutors modified the indictment in the case.

Prosecutors did not change the charges but tweaked the language in the new indictment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The two aides of Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh are accused of pressuring the Boston Calling music festival's production company into hiring union workers by withholding city permits.

Brissette and Sullivan's attorneys say prosecutors overreached and the men didn't commit a crime.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore said that sexual assault and harassment claims made against are a political ploy by Mitch McConnell.

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes
A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone' 1:48

A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'

View More Video