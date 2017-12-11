3 Mississippi lawmakers sworn in after special elections

National Politics

JACKSON, Miss.

Three new Mississippi state lawmakers have taken office.

State Sen. Neil Whaley and state Reps. Cheikh (CHAYK) Taylor and Kevin Ford were sworn in Monday.

Whaley, a Potts Camp Republican, won a runoff Nov. 28 in Senate District 10 in Marshall and Tate counties. The Republican businessman will serve the last two years of a term started by Democrat Bill Stone of Holly Springs, who took another government job.

Taylor, a Starkville Democrat, defeated two candidates in House District 38 in Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties on Nov. 7. The nonprofit leader succeeds retiring Democrat Tyrone Ellis of Starkville.

Ford, a Vicksburg Republican, won a runoff Nov. 28 in House District 54 in Warren and Yazoo counties. The insurance agency owner follows Republican Alex Monsour, who became a Vicksburg alderman.

