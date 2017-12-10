National Politics

Man who led cops on long manhunt to be sentenced for murder

The Associated Press

December 10, 2017

BANGOR, Maine

A Maine man who killed his ex-girlfriend before leading police on the longest manhunt in state history is due to be sentenced this week.

The sentencing hearing for Robert Burton is scheduled for Friday.

He was convicted in October.

Burton spent weeks in the woods after fatally shooting 37-year-old Stephanie "Ginn" Gebo in her Parkman home in June 2015. He was on the lam for 68 days before turning himself in.

Police say Gebo feared Burton and slept with a gun under her pillow after they broke up.

Defense attorneys say Burton acted in self-defense after Gebo shot him in the shoulder. A medical examiner has said Gebo was shot in the back.

