National Politics

Second Pennsylvania gerrymandering challenge heads to trial

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

December 10, 2017 11:11 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

HARRISBURG, Pa.

A state court trial over congressional district boundaries is about to get underway in Pennsylvania as a parallel case awaits a decision in federal court.

The Commonwealth Court proceeding Monday in Harrisburg was put on a fast track by the state Supreme Court a month ago.

The lawsuit by a group of voters says the 2011 Republican-drawn map is too partisan and violates the state constitution. They want a new map.

A separate challenge was the subject of a federal trial last week in Philadelphia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In that case, a group of Democratic voters argues the map should be thrown out because no political considerations should be allowed in redistricting.

The Pennsylvania cases are proceeding as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to set new standards for drawing political district lines.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore said that sexual assault and harassment claims made against are a political ploy by Mitch McConnell.

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes
A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone' 1:48

A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'

View More Video