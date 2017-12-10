Report: No alternatives in fatal Seattle police shooting

A Seattle police report says two officers had no alternatives when they fatally shot a woman who pulled a knife on them.
The Seattle Times reports ( http://bit.ly/2iOkThv ) the Force Review Board report provides detail of the findings that led to the board's unanimous vote Nov. 14 that determined the controversial shooting of Charleena Lyles to be reasonable and necessary. The report found that Tasers, batons and pepper spray weren't an option.
The report also was submitted to U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle, who asked for it as he weighs the city's request to find it in full compliance with a 2012 federal consent decree requiring the Police Department to adopt reforms to address excessive force and biased policing.
Lyles, a 30-year-old African-American mother of four, was shot seven times by two white officers June 18 after she called 911 to report a burglary.
Police said Lyles suddenly threatened the officers with one or two knives.
