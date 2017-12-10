Jury selection Monday for suspect in courthouse sex assault

A man charged with sexually assaulting a woman in the restroom of a courthouse in Vermont's largest city is going on trial.
Jury selection starts Monday in the trial of Robert Rosario.
Rosario has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault without consent in the restroom of the Edward J. Costello Courthouse in Burlington in 2015.
He had appeared in court that day for a hearing in connection with an unrelated drug case against him.
The sexual assault trial is taking place in Lamoille County court in Hyde Park.
