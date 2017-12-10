National Politics

Jury selection Monday for suspect in courthouse sex assault

The Associated Press

December 10, 2017 11:05 PM



HYDE PARK, Vt.

A man charged with sexually assaulting a woman in the restroom of a courthouse in Vermont's largest city is going on trial.

Jury selection starts Monday in the trial of Robert Rosario.

Rosario has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault without consent in the restroom of the Edward J. Costello Courthouse in Burlington in 2015.

He had appeared in court that day for a hearing in connection with an unrelated drug case against him.

The sexual assault trial is taking place in Lamoille County court in Hyde Park.

