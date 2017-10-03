National Politics

Henrico County considers short-term rental rules

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 2:25 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

A large county in Virginia is exploring new ways to regulate short-term rentals like those offered by Airbnb.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Henrico County officials are looking to require annual registration for people who host paid visitors.

The county is considering whether to require a conditional use permit for people who host visitors more than four times a year. County officials said they've received complaints about some short-term rentals. Airbnb said there have been 8,000 stays in Virginia booked through their company in the last year.

