Henrico County considers short-term rental rules

A large county in Virginia is exploring new ways to regulate short-term rentals like those offered by Airbnb.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Henrico County officials are looking to require annual registration for people who host paid visitors.
The county is considering whether to require a conditional use permit for people who host visitors more than four times a year. County officials said they've received complaints about some short-term rentals. Airbnb said there have been 8,000 stays in Virginia booked through their company in the last year.
