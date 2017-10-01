Vermont Gov. Scott to proclaim October farm-to-school month

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is going to proclaim October as farm-to-school month in the state.
The Republican governor will be joined Monday in his Statehouse office by the state's top agriculture and education officials and some elementary school students from Northfield where he will sign a proclamation.
Farm-to-school programs are designed to provide healthy food to children by connecting schools with local farms.
The program serves healthy meals in cafeterias, improves student nutrition, provides food, farm, and nutrition education opportunities and helps students establish a positive relationship with food. The programs also show children where food comes from.
