National Politics

Officials: Officer fatally shoots suspect wanted for warrant

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 11:26 PM

BELMONT, N.H.

New Hampshire officials say a police officer fatally shot a man who pulled out a firearm during a confrontation over a warrant outside a gas station.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald says the Belmont Police Department officer recognized 46-year-old Joseph Mazzitelli as having outstanding warrants just before 3 p.m. Saturday. He says the officer confirmed it with his department and approached Mazzitelli, who displayed his weapon and was then shot.

MacDonald says Mazzitelli, who's from Belmont, was pronounced dead at a hospital. An autopsy will be performed Monday.

He says the officer wasn't wearing a body camera and his department's cruisers don't have video cameras. There were surveillance cameras at the gas station.

MacDonald says there were about 11 witnesses at the gas station.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes
A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone' 1:48

A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'
Justice Clarence Thomas: ‘We are destroying our institutions’ 2:15

Justice Clarence Thomas: ‘We are destroying our institutions’

View More Video