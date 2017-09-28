The Latest: Police identify man shot by officers in Topeka

Topeka police officers stand at a crime scene behind an apartment unit after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting nearby Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Topeka, Kan. Two police officers fatally shot 30-year-old Dominique Tyrell White, of Topeka, near a park in Kansas’ capital city on Thursday, saying he was armed with a handgun and struggled with officers. Topeka police said the shooting occurred after officers responded to a report of a disturbance and shots being fired near the park Thursday morning and encountered the man, whom they described as “a suspicious person.” The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP Phil Anderson