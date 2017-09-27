US chief justice to mark Mississippi court bicentennial

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will meet with law students and lawyers Wednesday in Mississippi.
Roberts, who has led the nation's highest court since 2005, is coming to the state to celebrate the bicentennial of the state and its court system. Mississippi created its court system in 1817 when it joined the union.
The 62-year-old Roberts will swear in appellate court staff attorneys and law clerks to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court, and meet with Mississippi appellate judges and staff.
Students from the state's two law schools, the University of Mississippi and Mississippi College, will compete before Roberts and five other state and federal judges in a moot court competition.
Roberts will later address lawyers in a speech at a banquet.
Comments