APNewsBreak: Police commissioner resigns before chief picked

FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Honolulu Police Commission member Luella Costales speaks during a commission meeting in Honolulu. Costales is resigning after raising concerns about a lack of diversity in the process of selecting the department's next chief. Costales, appointed to the commission in 2012, submitted her resignation Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, File AP Photo