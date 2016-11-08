The Latest: Judge backs plan for extra voting time in Durham

The Latest on Election Day in North Carolina (all times local):
7:35 p.m.
A judge is refusing to change the North Carolina Board of Elections decision to extend voting in eight Durham County precincts.
Judge Don Stephens rejected a bid to keep all polling places in heavily-Democratic Durham County open for 90 additional minutes.
The state board voted 3-2 on Tuesday to keep two Durham precincts open for an hour and six other precincts open a shorter amount of time. The problems were caused by a computer glitch that forced poll workers to use paper rolls to check in voters.
One precinct in Columbus County is staying open an extra 30 minutes for a similar problem.
Stephens says the state law allowing anyone in line to vote when the polls close is enough protection.
Polls closed in most of North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
---
7:30 p.m.
Most of North Carolina's voting precincts have closed, save for a number of Durham County sites kept open because of computer problems.
The North Carolina Board of Elections has agreed to extend voting in eight precincts in Durham County. The board voted 3-2 on Tuesday evening to extend voting by an hour in two precincts most heavily affected by a computer glitch that forced poll workers to check for registered voters on paper printouts. The board says six more precincts can stay open a shorter amount of time.
A similar problem arose in Columbus County, extending voting hours there at one precinct.
For those voting precincts that were problem-free, polls across the state closed at 7:30 p.m.
---
7:05 p.m.
The North Carolina Board of Elections has agreed to extend voting in eight precincts in Durham County.
The board voted 3-2 on Tuesday evening to extend voting by an hour in two precincts most heavily affected by a computer glitch that forced poll workers to check for registered voters on paper printouts. The board says six more precincts can stay open a shorter amount of time.
The NAACP asked for the eight precincts to stay open for 90 extra minutes.
Polls are set to close in the rest of North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
---
6:35 p.m.
Hillary Clinton's campaign says she supports keeping the polls open later in Durham County because of voting problems.
In a statement, Clinton's campaign points out the two Republicans and one Democrat on the Durham County Board of Elections supported extending poll hours because problems stopped poll workers from checking in voters on computers.
The state Board of Elections is considering the request and an emergency hearing is being held in a lawsuit asking for extended poll hours in the county.
The polls are scheduled to close at 7:30 p.m. and anyone in line at that time will be able to vote.
---
5:35 p.m.
Advocacy groups say they're suing to extend voting hours in Durham County by 90 minutes because of computer problems that resulted in a paper check-in process.
The Southern Coalition for Social Justice said in a news release that it filed a lawsuit on behalf of Democracy North Carolina requesting an emergency action from Wake County Superior Court. The groups want the court to order the State Board of Elections to keep Durham County polls open.
Wake County Superior Court Judge Don Stephens is expected to preside over the emergency hearing.
Meanwhile, the Durham County Board of Elections has asked state board to extend voting hours at one precinct, the Bethesda Ruritan Club. It also is gathering information for the state board about whether hours at other locations should be extended. The county board will then determine whether to request extended hours at any other polling location.
The computer problem resulted in at least one precinct running out of authorization-to-vote forms for about 90 minutes.
---
5:10 p.m.
North Carolina's State Board of Elections is holding an emergency meeting to consider requests from Durham and other counties to extend voting hours.
The board said in a news release that the five members will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to consider requests for extended hours. An earlier news release notes that Durham elections officials haven't reported significant wait times through most of the day.
Durham County spokeswoman Briana Khan says the county board sought permission Tuesday from the State Board of Elections to allow voting to continue until 9 p.m. in all 57 precincts rather than 7:30 p.m.
The request was made after a computer problem in some precincts resulted in elections officials relying on a paper check-in process. That resulted in at least one precinct and perhaps more running out of authorization-to-vote forms.
Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
---
4:15 p.m.
North Carolina's State Board of Elections plans to meet to consider any requests from Durham and other counties to extend voting hours.
A state board spokesman said in a news release that the five-member board will meet later Tuesday to consider requests for extended hours. But it notes that Durham elections officials haven't reported significant wait times through most of the day.
The state board's attorney, Joshua Lawson, told The Associated Press that there's no indication that "nefarious activity" caused the computer problems, but rather a failure to clear out caches of votes cast during the party primaries. About two dozen other North Carolina counties using the same software have not reported any problems.
Durham County spokeswoman Briana Khan says the county board sought permission Tuesday from the State Board of Elections to allow voting to continue until 9 p.m. in all 57 precincts rather than 7:30 p.m.
The request was made after a computer problem in some precincts resulted in elections officials relying on a paper check-in process. That resulted in at least one precinct and perhaps more running out of authorization-to-vote forms.
Any voter in line at 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
--
2:55 p.m.
The Durham County Board of Elections wants to extend voting by 90 minutes because of problems that are creating lines there and is putting together the evidence to show the extension is needed.
County spokeswoman Briana Khan says the county board sought permission Tuesday from the State Board of Elections to allow voting to continue until 9 p.m. in all 57 precincts. Khan says the state board has demanded evidence that the problems affected all the precincts so the county has called in 60 additional employees to put together that information. The State Board has not responded to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment on the situation.
The Southern Coalition for Social Justice and other groups also asked the state board to extend voting hours in Durham County after a computer problem resulted in elections officials relying on a paper check-in process. That resulted in at least one precinct running out of authorization-to-vote forms.
Meanwhile, the president of the state chapter of the NAACP is asking voters not to be deterred from casting their ballots. The Rev. William Barber says voters need to stay at the polls and exercise their right to vote.
---
1:30 p.m.
The Southern Coalition for Social Justice is among the organizations asking that polls stay open an extra hour in Durham County because of problems there.
The coalition and other organizations coordinating North Carolina's Election Protection Coalition sent a letter Tuesday to the State Board of Elections asking that polls close at 8:30 p.m. rather than 7:30 p.m.
The request came after a computer problem resulted in elections officials relying on a paper check-in process, resulting in at least one precinct running out of authorization-to-vote forms.
---
1:10 p.m.
Organizers of an election protection hotline in North Carolina say they're receiving calls from people who were not put on the voter rolls after they thought they had registered to vote through the Division of Motor Vehicles.
A federal judge last month ordered that election officials count ballots cast by citizens who say they registered or updated registration at DMV officers since summer 2015. She ruled that DMV was not abiding by the National Voter Registration Act, also known as the "motor voter" law.
Dustin Chicurel-Bayard of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice says a hotline in Chapel Hill has received perhaps dozens of calls from people saying they're not being allowed to vote. He says if a voter's name isn't on the record, the poll worker is supposed to ask if the person registered through DMV.
If so, the voter is allowed to cast a provisional ballot.
Chicurel-Bayard says the coalition is concerned that some voters who are turned away might not seek help in getting a ballot.
---
12:45 p.m.
Officials say some voters did leave when one precinct in Durham County ran out of its authorization-to-vote forms for about 90 minutes.
County public information specialist Briana Khan says one precinct ran out of the forms from 9:30 a.m. to about 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Khan says no voter was turned away from the Bethesda Ruritan precinct, although some did leave when they were told that precinct workers were waiting for new forms. She didn't have an estimate on how many left the line.
Durham County also is using paper poll books instead of electronic check-in because at least five precincts had technical issues.
---
12:20 p.m.
Officials say one precinct in Durham County ran out of its authorization-to-vote forms but that the forms were replenished.
A county spokeswoman says she's not sure how long the precinct was out of the forms, which voters sign before they get their ballots.
One man said on Twitter that dozens of voters were turned away from the Bethesda Ruritan precinct. County public information specialist Briana Khan says she's not aware of that happening.
Durham County also is using paper poll books instead of electronic check-in because at least five precincts had technical issues.
---
9:10 a.m.
The State Board of Elections has advised Durham County officials to use paper poll books throughout the day after at least five precincts had technical issues with computer check-ins.
Elections board spokesman Patrick Gannon said in an email Tuesday that the board made the decision "out of an abundance of caution." Gannon said voting wasn't interrupted.
The change affects check-in only. The county already uses paper ballots.
Durham County officials had warned on Twitter that wait times may increase because the electronic check-in is faster than the manual one.
---
6:30 a.m.
North Carolina voters are going to the polls to help pick a president and decide whether Gov. Pat McCrory should serve four more years.
Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for those who have not already cast ballots. Unofficial totals indicate that nearly three million people have already voted.
Both Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump were campaigning in North Carolina the day before the traditional voting started. The state is a key battleground for both campaigns.
Voters also will decide whether Republican incumbent Pat McCrory or Democratic Attorney General Roy Cooper will be governor for the next four years.
There is also a close U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Richard Burr and Democrat Deborah Ross.
The polls close at 7:30 p.m.
