Man wearing 'deplorables' shirt charged with electioneering

1:33 Trick or Treaters will be in for a treat at this north Wichita home Pause

0:46 LaMar's Donuts ask customers to choose between presidential pastries

1:29 Pottery Barn opens in Wichita on Friday

4:13 Dining with Denise: Biscuits and Gravy made with love

1:06 American Royal moving to Wyandotte County

1:52 Special needs theater company to perform this weekend

1:25 'Thriller' dance rehearsal

1:02 Shooting on South Seneca

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies