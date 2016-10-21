Murkowski, Miller share stage at candidate forum

4:11 Donald Trump speaks at rally in Kansas City Pause

0:25 Protesters at Trump rally temporarily stop event

0:31 Trump supporters and protesters shout "U.S.A.!" at each other

0:31 In Kansas City, Sen. Ted Cruz discusses campaign protests

1:19 Video: Test-driving the Golfboard

1:49 Courtside Homes debuts this weekend with tours

0:57 Drone captures chemical plume over Atchison

1:07 Shockers face off in dunk competition at "Shocker Madness"

2:01 6 DIY Halloween costumes that are easy to make

1:49 Friends University jazz groups to perform Beatles classics