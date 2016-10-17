As time runs out, dozens of judge nominees waiting on Senate

4:11 Donald Trump speaks at rally in Kansas City Pause

0:25 Protesters at Trump rally temporarily stop event

0:31 Trump supporters and protesters shout "U.S.A.!" at each other

0:31 In Kansas City, Sen. Ted Cruz discusses campaign protests

1:18 Come fly a kite

2:01 Cooking their way out of homelessness

1:01 Annual Pumpkin Drop from airplanes fun for all

4:08 A Q&A with Wendy Worthington of 'Wicked'

0:51 Anna Riedmiller ends career with two titles

4:56 Hesston police chief talks about the Excel shooting