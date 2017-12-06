Who's running for Kansas governor?

House Minority Leader Jim Ward, a Wichita Democrat known for fiery speeches, joins a crowded field of candidates seeking the Kansas governor’s mansion in 2018. (Photos used were from The Wichita Eagle, Kansas City Star archives and The Associated Press)
City Council District 1 candidates Brandon Johnson, Mike Kinard, John Stevens and Janet Wilson answer why they are running for the District 1 City Council seat. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Wichita City Council District 1 candidates Brandon Johnson, Mike Kinard, John Stevens and Janet Wilson answer the question: District 1 is a large district geographically, what is the biggest issue facing it? (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Wichita City Council District 1 candidates Brandon Johnson, Mike Kinard, John Stevens and Janet Wilson answer the question: There are no public pools open in northeast Wichita. Would you support opening a pool and how would you fund it? (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Wichita City Council District 1 candidates Brandon Johnson, Mike Kinard, John Stevens and Janet Wilson answer the question: Do you believe the City Council runs efficiently? How would you make it rum more efficiently? (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Democrat James Thompson speaks to supporters at the Murdock Theatre after narrowly losing the 4th District congressional race to Republican Ron Estes on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Thompson announced plans to run again in 2018. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)
Republican Ron Estes gives his acceptance speech after winning the 4th District congressional race Tuesday night, April 11, 2017, at his watch party at the Marriott Hotel. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)