Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Secret door reveals new Wichita bar 1:09

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls 1:16

B-21 Raider strike bomber 1:23

Video shows car crashing through gate 0:20

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City 1:39

WSU’s Landry Shamet and Shaq Morris talk about their victory over South Dakota State 4:12

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

  • Who's running for Kansas governor?

    The 2018 campaign for Kansas governor is producing a large amount of candidates. Here are the Republican, Democratic, and Independent candidates

The 2018 campaign for Kansas governor is producing a large amount of candidates. Here are the Republican, Democratic, and Independent candidates
Candi Bolden/Wichita Eagle
Democrat James Thompson vows to run again in 2018

Elections

Democrat James Thompson speaks to supporters at the Murdock Theatre after narrowly losing the 4th District congressional race to Republican Ron Estes on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Thompson announced plans to run again in 2018. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)