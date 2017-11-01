Voters fill out paper ballots at First Mennonite Brethren church on West 21st Street last November.
Elections

Here’s where to vote early in Sedgwick County

Eagle staff

November 01, 2017 6:18 PM

Fifteen satellite voting sites open around Sedgwick County on Thursday.

People throughout the county are voting on city council and school board races. The official election Day is Nov. 7.

The 15 satellite advance voting sites will be open noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Voters can also cast their early ballots at the county election office during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Monday.

The election office is in the historic county courthouse at 516 N. Main, Wichita.

Anyone who lives in the Wichita school district can cast ballots for four school board members. The seats: District 1 with candidates Betty Arnold and Ben Blankley; District 2 with Julie Hedrick, Trish Hileman and Debra Washington; District 5 with Peter Grant and Mike Rodee; and District 6 with Walt Chappell, Shirley Jefferson and Ron Rosales.

Three Wichita City Council Districts 1, 3 and 6, will each have two candidates matched up on the general election ballot. Only residents of that district can vote. The races: District 1, activist Brandon Johnson and former Wichita school board member Mike Kinard; District 3, incumbent James Clendenin and challenger William Stofer; District 6, park board chairwoman Cindy Claycomb and council critic Sybil Strum.

Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas

Where to vote in advance

Advance voting site

Address

City

Grace Presbyterian Church

5002 E. Douglas Ave.

Wichita

Greenwich Road Church of Christ

1746 S. Greenwich Rd.

Wichita

Independent Living Center

3033 W. 2nd St. N.

Wichita

Machinists Building

3830 S. Meridian Ave.

Wichita

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church

2727 E. 25th St. N.

Wichita

Reformation Lutheran Church

7601 E. 13th St. N.

Wichita

Sedgwick County Extension Office

7001 W. 21st St. N.

Wichita

Sharon Baptist Church

2221 S. Oliver

Wichita

St. Andrew's Lutheran Church

2555 Hyacinth Ln.

Wichita

Westlink Church of Christ

10025 W. Central Ave.

Wichita

Valley Center Christian Church

1801 E. Fifth

Valley Center

Haysville Community Library

210 Hays Ave.

Haysville

Goddard Pathway Church

18800 W. Kellogg Dr.

Goddard

Woodlawn United Methodist Church

431 S. Woodlawn Blvd.

Derby

Bel Aire City Building

7651 E. Central Park

Bel Aire

