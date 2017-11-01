Here’s where to vote early in Sedgwick County

Fifteen satellite voting sites open around Sedgwick County on Thursday.
People throughout the county are voting on city council and school board races. The official election Day is Nov. 7.
The 15 satellite advance voting sites will be open noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Voters can also cast their early ballots at the county election office during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Monday.
The election office is in the historic county courthouse at 516 N. Main, Wichita.
Anyone who lives in the Wichita school district can cast ballots for four school board members. The seats: District 1 with candidates Betty Arnold and Ben Blankley; District 2 with Julie Hedrick, Trish Hileman and Debra Washington; District 5 with Peter Grant and Mike Rodee; and District 6 with Walt Chappell, Shirley Jefferson and Ron Rosales.
Three Wichita City Council Districts 1, 3 and 6, will each have two candidates matched up on the general election ballot. Only residents of that district can vote. The races: District 1, activist Brandon Johnson and former Wichita school board member Mike Kinard; District 3, incumbent James Clendenin and challenger William Stofer; District 6, park board chairwoman Cindy Claycomb and council critic Sybil Strum.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Where to vote in advance
Advance voting site
Address
City
Grace Presbyterian Church
5002 E. Douglas Ave.
Wichita
Greenwich Road Church of Christ
1746 S. Greenwich Rd.
Wichita
Independent Living Center
3033 W. 2nd St. N.
Wichita
Machinists Building
3830 S. Meridian Ave.
Wichita
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
2727 E. 25th St. N.
Wichita
Reformation Lutheran Church
7601 E. 13th St. N.
Wichita
Sedgwick County Extension Office
7001 W. 21st St. N.
Wichita
Sharon Baptist Church
2221 S. Oliver
Wichita
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
2555 Hyacinth Ln.
Wichita
Westlink Church of Christ
10025 W. Central Ave.
Wichita
Valley Center Christian Church
1801 E. Fifth
Valley Center
Haysville Community Library
210 Hays Ave.
Haysville
Goddard Pathway Church
18800 W. Kellogg Dr.
Goddard
Woodlawn United Methodist Church
431 S. Woodlawn Blvd.
Derby
Bel Aire City Building
7651 E. Central Park
Bel Aire
