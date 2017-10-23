First day voting up 44% – 12 more people voted

Voting on the first day of the Sedgwick County city and school board races is up this year.
By a lot?
Well, that kind of depends on how you count it.
By percentage, first-day voting was up 44 percent compared to the last comparable election four years ago.
But it only took 11 more voters to accomplish that.
The election office, the only location open for voting so far, saw 36 voters cast their ballots Monday. That was up from 25 in 2013, according to Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman.
Not a lot more voters, but any increase is a good increase, Lehman said.
“Every election I’d like to see significantly higher turnout,” she said. “But I’m pleased to see it was higher than it has been in the past.”
This is the first local general election since the state Legislature moved city and school votes from the spring to the fall in a bid to generate higher turnout.
Among the first-day voters was Sedgwick County Commissioner and former state Sen. Michael O’Donnell, AKA voter No. 35.
“I got the Twitter notification that early voting started today,” said O’Donnell, who cast his ballot about 4:30 p.m. “I was excited about getting it taken care of so soon.”
Despite the lack of major state or federal offices on the ballot, it’s still an important election, especially the race for Wichita school board, O’Donnell said.
While O’Donnell was a senator, the Legislature and the Wichita district were adversaries in a long-running school finance court case.
Early this month, the state Supreme Court ruled that the Legislature is failing to meet its constitutional burden to provide adequate and fair funding for public education. The court gave lawmakers until June 30 to craft a school finance plan and get court approval.
With all that going on, “we definitely need a quality school board,” O’Donnell said.
Voting continues 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the election office, in the historic county courthouse at 510 N. Main, Wichita.
Fifteen more advance voting sites around the county will open on Nov. 2.
Vote early for city and school elections
Advance voting for the Nov. 7 city and school board elections began Monday in Sedgwick County.
Voters from throughout the county will be able to cast their early ballots at the election office during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Oct.-27 and Oct. 30-Nov. 3. Voting will also be allowed at that location 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 6.
The election office is in the historic county courthouse at 516 N. Main, Wichita.
In addition, 15 satellite advance voting sites around Sedgwick County will be open noon to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 3, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4.
The following is a list of those satellite sites:
Advance voting site
Address
City
Grace Presbyterian Church
5002 E. Douglas Ave.
Wichita
Greenwich Road Church of Christ
1746 S. Greenwich Rd.
Wichita
Independent Living Center
3033 W. 2nd St. N.
Wichita
Machinists Building
3830 S. Meridian Ave.
Wichita
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
2727 E. 25th St. N.
Wichita
Reformation Lutheran Church
7601 E. 13th St. N.
Wichita
Sedgwick County Extension Office
7001 W. 21st St. N.
Wichita
Sharon Baptist Church
2221 S. Oliver
Wichita
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
2555 Hyacinth Ln.
Wichita
Westlink Church of Christ
10025 W. Central Ave.
Wichita
Valley Center Christian Church
1801 E. Fifth
Valley Center
Haysville Community Library
210 Hays Ave.
Haysville
Goddard Pathway Church
18800 W. Kellogg Dr.
Goddard
Woodlawn United Methodist Church
431 S. Woodlawn Blvd.
Derby
Bel Aire City Building
7651 E. Central Park
Bel Aire
