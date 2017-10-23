Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, left, casts his ballot with help from poll worker Wayne Selvidge. O’Donnell was the 35th and penultimate voter on the first day to vote an advance ballot in the city/school board election.
Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, left, casts his ballot with help from poll worker Wayne Selvidge. O’Donnell was the 35th and penultimate voter on the first day to vote an advance ballot in the city/school board election. Dion Lefler The Wichita Eagle
Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, left, casts his ballot with help from poll worker Wayne Selvidge. O’Donnell was the 35th and penultimate voter on the first day to vote an advance ballot in the city/school board election. Dion Lefler The Wichita Eagle

Elections

First day voting up 44% – 12 more people voted

By Dion Lefler

dlefler@wichitaeagle.com

October 23, 2017 6:27 PM

Voting on the first day of the Sedgwick County city and school board races is up this year.

By a lot?

Well, that kind of depends on how you count it.

By percentage, first-day voting was up 44 percent compared to the last comparable election four years ago.

But it only took 11 more voters to accomplish that.

The election office, the only location open for voting so far, saw 36 voters cast their ballots Monday. That was up from 25 in 2013, according to Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman.

Not a lot more voters, but any increase is a good increase, Lehman said.

“Every election I’d like to see significantly higher turnout,” she said. “But I’m pleased to see it was higher than it has been in the past.”

This is the first local general election since the state Legislature moved city and school votes from the spring to the fall in a bid to generate higher turnout.

Among the first-day voters was Sedgwick County Commissioner and former state Sen. Michael O’Donnell, AKA voter No. 35.

“I got the Twitter notification that early voting started today,” said O’Donnell, who cast his ballot about 4:30 p.m. “I was excited about getting it taken care of so soon.”

Despite the lack of major state or federal offices on the ballot, it’s still an important election, especially the race for Wichita school board, O’Donnell said.

While O’Donnell was a senator, the Legislature and the Wichita district were adversaries in a long-running school finance court case.

Early this month, the state Supreme Court ruled that the Legislature is failing to meet its constitutional burden to provide adequate and fair funding for public education. The court gave lawmakers until June 30 to craft a school finance plan and get court approval.

With all that going on, “we definitely need a quality school board,” O’Donnell said.

Voting continues 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the election office, in the historic county courthouse at 510 N. Main, Wichita.

Fifteen more advance voting sites around the county will open on Nov. 2.

Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas

Vote early for city and school elections

Advance voting for the Nov. 7 city and school board elections began Monday in Sedgwick County.

Voters from throughout the county will be able to cast their early ballots at the election office during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Oct.-27 and Oct. 30-Nov. 3. Voting will also be allowed at that location 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 6.

The election office is in the historic county courthouse at 516 N. Main, Wichita.

In addition, 15 satellite advance voting sites around Sedgwick County will be open noon to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 3, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The following is a list of those satellite sites:

Advance voting site

Address

City

Grace Presbyterian Church

5002 E. Douglas Ave.

Wichita

Greenwich Road Church of Christ

1746 S. Greenwich Rd.

Wichita

Independent Living Center

3033 W. 2nd St. N.

Wichita

Machinists Building

3830 S. Meridian Ave.

Wichita

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church

2727 E. 25th St. N.

Wichita

Reformation Lutheran Church

7601 E. 13th St. N.

Wichita

Sedgwick County Extension Office

7001 W. 21st St. N.

Wichita

Sharon Baptist Church

2221 S. Oliver

Wichita

St. Andrew's Lutheran Church

2555 Hyacinth Ln.

Wichita

Westlink Church of Christ

10025 W. Central Ave.

Wichita

Valley Center Christian Church

1801 E. Fifth

Valley Center

Haysville Community Library

210 Hays Ave.

Haysville

Goddard Pathway Church

18800 W. Kellogg Dr.

Goddard

Woodlawn United Methodist Church

431 S. Woodlawn Blvd.

Derby

Bel Aire City Building

7651 E. Central Park

Bel Aire

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ward throws hat in governor's race

    Jim Ward, the House Democratic leader, announced on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, that he is running for governor. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Ward throws hat in governor's race

Ward throws hat in governor's race 2:14

Ward throws hat in governor's race
Wichita Democrat Jim Ward enters Kansas gubernatorial race 2:48

Wichita Democrat Jim Ward enters Kansas gubernatorial race
Brandon Johnson wins City Council District 1 primary 2:07

Brandon Johnson wins City Council District 1 primary

View More Video