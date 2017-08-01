Jupiterimages Getty Images
Elections

Primary Elections results 2017

August 01, 2017 6:59 PM

These are unofficial results. They will not be official until the county canvass.

Listed below are the 2017 Primary Election unofficial results for Sedgwick County, Kansas.

City Council Member Wichita District 1

Brandon J. Johnson ...... 395 / 47%

Mike Kinard ...... 155 / 18%

John Stevens ...... 172 / 20%

Janet Wilson ...... 105 / 12%

Precinct Reported 0000 ,Eligible Precinct 0027

City Council Member Haysville Ward 4

Damian Cope ...... 3 / 10%

L. Brooks Howard ...... 3 / 10%

Darren A. Pokorski ...... 4 / 13%

Danny D Walters ...... 19 / 65%

Precinct Reported 0000 ,Eligible Precinct 0002

City Council Member Park City Ward 3

Gary B. Aldrich ...... 6 / 50%

Steve Brown ...... 5 / 41%

Benjamin Sauceda ...... 1 / 8%

Precinct Reported 0000 ,Eligible Precinct 0001

