Claycomb launches Wichita council bid with backing from local pols

In the company of local officials past and present, Wichita Park Board president Cindy Claycomb formally announced her candidacy for City Council.
She’s entering the race for the seat in District 6 to be vacated by Janet Miller, who can’t seek re-election because of term limits.
The only other candidate to file so far is Sybil Strum, a council critic who speaks often at the meetings.
Claycomb, who formed an exploratory campaign about five weeks ago, has raised $30,000. She made her announcement Thursday to an audience studded with local political notables
They included Miller; Sharon Fearey, Miller’s predecessor on the council; state Rep. Tom Sawyer; former Reps. Nile Dillmore and Delia Garcia; Sedgwick County Commissioners David Unruh and David Dennis and former Commissioner Tim Norton.
Claycomb works part time as an assistant to Wichita State University president John Bardo. Her resume for office includes service on numerous boards and committees.
In addition to the Park Board, she’s chairwoman of the Wichita Downtown Development Corp. and a member of the District 6 Advisory Board, Greater Wichita Partnership, Botanica, the Chamber of Commerce and the WSU Alumni Association.
In her announcement speech, Claycomb said she supports a strong economy, safe and thriving neighborhoods and a “vibrant quality of life.”
Afterward, she cited economic development as the No. 1 priority and said she’ll support city and regional efforts to retain and attract businesses, especially small businesses that account for the bulk of Wichita’s workforce.
“If we have a strong economy, those other things happen too,” she said.
Chamber executive Suzi Ahlstrand introduced Claycomb at the event, calling her a “strategic thinker” with “a deep reservoir of love for this community.”
The council primary is scheduled for Aug. 1 with the general election on Nov. 7.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments