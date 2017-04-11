Elections

Trump tweets for Estes in campaign’s waning hours

President Trump used his Twitter account, a staple of his campaign and presidency, to promote Ron Estes, the Republican candidate in the Kansas congressional 4th District special election.

“Ron Estes is running TODAY for Congress in the Great State of Kansas,” tweeted Trump’s account Tuesday morning. “A wonderful guy, I need his help on Healthcare & Tax Cuts (Reform).”

Trump also recorded a robocall urging voters to back Estes. Other national Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas have intervened in the race to help Estes.

Some think the late push means the Republican Party is concerned about Estes defeating Democratic candidate James Thompson.

The special election to replace former Rep. Mike Pompeo concludes today. Estes is running against Thompson and Libertarian Chris Rockhold.

