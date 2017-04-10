Noon today is final chance to vote early in congressional race

Today, Monday, marks your last chance to cast an early ballot for Tuesday’s election, but you have to act by noon.
All satellite advance-polling sites are now closed, but the Sedgwick County election office will still allow early voting in downtown Wichita from 8 a.m. to noon.
The election office is on the ground floor of the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse, 510 N. Main. You can vote there wherever you may live in the county.
You’ll need to bring a government-issue photo identification to cast a ballot.
The one race on the ballot is a congressional showdown among Democrat James Thompson, Republican Ron Estes and Libertarian Chris Rockhold.
They’re squaring off to determine who will replace former Rep. Mike Pompeo, who resigned from Congress to become director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the Trump Administration.
The race heated up over the weekend when the National Republican Congressional Committee weighed in for Estes with a last-minute attack-ad blitz on abortion issues that the Thompson campaign has called false advertising.
Estes is also looking for a boost from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, winner of the 2016 Kansas Republican presidential caucus.
Cruz is scheduled to headline a hangar-stop campaign rally at 3:30 p.m. today at Yngling Aviation at Eisenhower Airport.
Thompson has also ramped up his TV presence in the final days of the campaign, buoyed by a flurry of small donations from Democrats around the country.
Debate on social media between the two campaigns and their supporters has raged almost non-stop over the weekend.
If you miss your chance to vote today, you’ll need to go to the polls Tuesday, Election Day, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
More information on how to vote Tuesday and changes in polling sites for the special election is available here.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
