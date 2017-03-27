Congressional voting starts slow; county returns to paper ballots

Advance voting in the special election for the 4th District congressional seat got off to a slow start Monday morning with yawning gaps between voters at the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse.
But it did mark Sedgwick County’s return to paper ballots, which may assauge concerns that have been expressed the past few years over possible vote tampering.
When the polls at the old courthouse downtown opened at 8 a.m., only one voter was in line.
It would be about 25 minutes before the next one showed up.
As of 8:40 a.m., eight ballots had been cast: three ordinary voters, three election workers, one campaign aide and one news reporter.
It’s also the first substantial tryout for new voting machines in the county.
Unlike the old machines that posted the votes electronically, the new machines print out a paper ballot that the voter has to insert into a separate counting machine.
The election office site in the old courthouse is the first and only polling place open so far for the election between Republican Ron Estes, Democrat James Thompson and Libertarian Chris Rockhold. The three candidates are vying for the seat vacated when Mike Pompeo resigned from Congress to become director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the Trump administration.
First in line to vote Monday was Beech Aircraft retiree Richard White, 77, of Bel Aire.
“It’s something I’ve always done,” White said. “It gives me an opportunity to complain and feel like I’m justified, having voted.”
Although he voted alone, he said he thinks things will pick up closer to the election.
“They’re just kind of getting started,” he said. “They’ve got the signs out, so I think there will be more (voters).”
Another who voted in the elite eight early Monday morning was Dalton Glasscock, a Wichita State University student and a campaign aide to Estes.
He said he likes the new voting machines. In previous elections, he exercised the option of voting on a written paper ballot to guard against computer glitches.
He said he’s not worried about that now that the machine prints an actual paper ballot that the voter can review to make sure all the choices are as intended.
“It was very simple to do,” he said.
Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman said another feature of the new machines is that each race will have its own screen.
That should cut down on voters accidentally skipping races as they sometimes did on the old machines, Lehman said.
It’s not a feature that’s in play in this election because there’s only one race on the ballot.
When, where to vote early
The actual election day is scheduled for April 11.
But Monday through Friday of this week and next week, you can vote early at the Historic Courthouse at 510 N. Main, Wichita. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for the next two weeks, and also from 8 a.m. to noon on April 10.
Advance voting at neighborhood satellite voting sites begins April 6.
All satellite sites will be open noon to 7 p.m. April 6 and 7, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8, except the Wichita Machinists Hall, which will be closed for voting April 8 because of a conflict with a union meeting that day.
Any resident of Sedgwick County can vote at any advance voting site, regardless of where in the county they live.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Sites for satellite voting
In Wichita
▪ Greenwich Road Church of Christ, 1746 S. Greenwich
▪ Independent Living Center, 3033 W. Second St.
▪ Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian
▪ Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas
▪ Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North
▪ Reformation Lutheran Church, 7601 E. 13th St.
▪ Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St.
▪ Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 S. Oliver
▪ St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 2555 Hyacinth Lane
▪ Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central
Suburban cities
▪ Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire
▪ Goddard Pathway Church, 18800 W. Kellogg Dr., Goddard
▪ Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave., Haysville.Grace
▪ Valley Center Christian Church, 1801 E. Fifth, Valley Center.
▪ Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby
