Tuesday is deadline to register for special election

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote or update your registration in time for the special congressional election.
You can check to see whether you’re registered on the state’s Voter View website or by calling your county election office. The Sedgwick County Election office number is 316-660-7100.
If you registered to vote at a Department of Motor Vehicles office and didn’t provide proof of citizenship, you’re still eligible to vote, just as you were in the 2016 election.
You can register to vote at the state’s website or at the election office at the Historic County Courthouse in downtown Wichita with proof-of-citizenship documents. You can also go to the DMV if you’re there on DMV business.
Republican Ron Estes, Democrat James Thompson and Libertarian Chris Rockhold are the candidates in the April 11 election for the seat vacated by Mike Pompeo when he became head of the CIA.
