Congressional forum to feature Estes, Thompson

Two major-party nominees for Congress in an upcoming special election are scheduled to debate in Wichita next week.
The Wichita Crime Commission will host a candidate forum on Thursday at Scotch & Sirloin, 5325 E. Kellogg. The forum begins at 11:30 a.m.
The event is open to the public at a cost of $20 per person, according to a Wichita Crime Commission news release. You can RSVP by calling 316-267-1235.
Democrat James Thompson confirmed through his campaign on Friday he would attend.
“We’ve not backed away from any debates,” said Chris Pumpelly, Thompson’s communications director.
The campaign of Republican Ron Estes also said he would be there.
“Estes will be participating in the Wichita Crime Commission debate next Thursday,” said campaign spokesman Rodger Woods.
Libertarian candidate Chris Rockhold is unavailable that day, but his campaign manager, Jordan Husted, will attend on his behalf, according to Rockhold’s campaign Twitter account.
Thompson and Rockhold criticized Estes for missing a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters and Women for Kansas this past Thursday at Friends University. Estes said he attended meetings in Topeka of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System board.
The winner of the April 11 special election will replace former Rep. Mike Pompeo, who now leads the Central Intelligence Agency in the Trump administration.
