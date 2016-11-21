Trump outlines agenda for first 100 days in video, but key campaign promises missing

President-elect Donald Trump, in a video released Monday, proposed six policies that he wants to implement in his first 100 days.
The polices touched on several key themes of Trump’s winning election campaign, including trade and immigration, but did not include several of his biggest campaign promises such as repealing the Affordable Care Act or building a wall on the nation’s southern border with Mexico.
Trump said his agenda would be based “on a simple core principle: putting America first.”
“Whether it’s producing steel, building cars or curing disease, I want the next generation of production and innovation to happen right here on our great homeland, America, creating wealth and jobs for American workers,” Trump said in the video.
He then outlined executive actions he wants to take on his first day in office “to restore our laws and bring back our jobs. It’s about time,” he said.
On Trump’s list:
• Issuing notification of intent to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement
• Canceling restrictions on American energy including shale and clean coal. Trump said this would create millions of high-paying jobs.
• Removing regulation and creating a new rule that states “for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated.”
• Instructing the Department of Defense and other national security agencies to develop a comprehensive plan to protect American infrastructure from cyberattacks and all other attacks.
• Instructing the Department of Labor to investigate all abuses of visa programs
• And instituting new limitations on lobbyists, including a five-year ban on executive officials becoming lobbyists when they leave the administration and a lifetime ban on executive officials from lobbying on behalf of foreign governments.
Trump promised to provide more updates in the coming days. Trump has not held a traditional post-election press conference nor has he held press events to introduce his choices for administrative and Cabinet positions, like Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general.
He said the transition team “is working very smoothly, efficiently and effectively” and meeting with “patriots” “many of whom will soon be a part of our government.”
