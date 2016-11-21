Dallas investor considered for Secretary of the Interior under President-elect Trump

The list of prominent Texans under consideration for a Cabinet position under President-elect Donald Trump continues to grow.
Dallas investor Ray Washburne, a prominent Republican fundraiser, is reportedly under consideration to serve as Secretary of the Interior, CNBC says.
Washburne is the head of Charter Holdings, a company that is involved with energy, private equity, finance, restaurants and real estate investments.
It isn’t entirely surprising that Trump is considering Washburne, as he was vice chairman of the Trump Victory Committee during the campaign. Washburne initially oversaw New Jersey governor Chris Christie’s finance team before switching over to Trump.
Wasburne also served as the finance chairman for the Republican National Committee before stepping down to work with Christie’s campaign.
Former Texas governor Rick Perry, who visited Trump Tower on Monday, is one of a number of Texans being mulled for a Cabinet post under Trump.
