House Republicans unanimously pick Paul Ryan to be speaker again

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention

1:43 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about the 2016 presidential election

9:10 Obama welcomes Canadian prime minister to White House, cracks jokes

0:45 Lynn Rogers talks about his campaign

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

0:53 Bishop says opponent's negativity may have hurt him

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

3:54 Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate