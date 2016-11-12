Clinton blames Comey letters for stopping her momentum and turning out Trump voters

0:45 Lynn Rogers talks about his campaign Pause

0:53 Bishop says opponent's negativity may have hurt him

0:37 Crum cautiously optimistic

0:48 Fishing, archery taught at Dodge City High School

7:04 Gregg Marshall talks season-opening win

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

0:15 Quarterback celebrates with a heart for his sister

0:23 Klutzy robber sets self ablaze in convenience store heist

2:01 Judith White wants to know why Wichita's stoplights can't be coordinated