‘Heartbroken’ Hillary voter goes for a walk in the woods and finds an unlikely friend

While President-elect Donald Trump met with President Barack Obama at the White House and congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., the woman Trump defeated for the presidency spent some time in the woods, walking her dog.
And meeting one of her supporters.
Margot Gerster, a “heartbroken” Clinton voter, decided the best thing to do Thursday was to take a walk in the woods. She wrote on Facebook that she took her girls to one of her favorite places in Chappaqua, N.Y.
It turned out to be a even better decision when she ran into Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton.
“I’ve been feeling so heartbroken since yesterday's election and decided what better way to relax than take my girls hiking. So I decided to take them to one of favorite places in Chappaqua. We were the only ones there and it was so beautiful and relaxing. As we were leaving, I heard a bit of rustling coming towards me and as I stepped into the clearing there she was, Hillary Clinton and Bill with their dogs doing exactly the same thing as I was,” she wrote in the post.
“I got to hug her and talk to her and tell her that one of my most proudest moments as a mother was taking Phoebe with me to vote for her. She hugged me and thanked me and we exchanged some sweet pleasantries and then I let them continue their walk. Now, I'm not one for signs but I think ill definitely take this one. So proud. #iamstillwithher #lovetrumpshate #keepfighting #lightfollowsdarkness”
Gerster said in the comments that Bill Clinton took the photo.
Gerster was interviewed on CNN’s “Outfront.” She said he hikes the trail often.
Hillary Clinton “seemed as well as anybody could be expected after such a crazy, crazy experience,” Gerster said. “She couldn’t have seemed any nicer or kinder to me. I think it was avery dark day for a lot of poeple yesterday, so this was a very hopeful, encouraging moment for me which is why I posted the picture at all.”
The post has generated more than 43,000 reactions, 3,700 shares and 4,100 comments in less than three hours. The post is no longer available on her public Facebook page.
