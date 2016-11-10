For many supporters, Trump is a thing called hope

0:53 Bishop says opponent's negativity may have hurt him Pause

0:48 Fishing, archery taught at Dodge City High School

0:45 Lynn Rogers talks about his campaign

0:37 Crum cautiously optimistic

1:20 Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind

4:38 Dining with Denise: Wichita's most obscene foods