Trump is an unknown when it comes to foreign policy – and that worries many

0:45 Lynn Rogers talks about his campaign Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

0:37 Crum cautiously optimistic

0:48 Fishing, archery taught at Dodge City High School

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

5:11 Michael O'Donnell wins County Commission race

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

0:51 Tim Norton thanks supporters