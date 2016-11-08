Official: Election Day voting a smooth affair

District 2 County Commission candidate Tim Norton is joined by his wife Susan Norton on Tuesday night at their election watch party in Haysville, as Norton recognizes friends and supporters. (Video by Bo Rader / kansas.com)
In the past year and a half, American voters have been presented with historic surprises and scandals from their presidential nominees. Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton's promises of "making America great again" and being "stronger together" have paved the 2016 campaign trail to the White House in an unprecedented way. Watch the journey in 4 minutes. (Video by Cristina Rayas and JulieAnn McKellogg)
Local voters recently talked to Wichita Eagle reporter Oliver Morrison about who they're voting for in the presidential election and why. The opinions on the candidates were as unique as the people themselves.
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met for their final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. They each made their arguments on issues of the Supreme Court, immigration, foreign affairs, and presidential fitness. All the while, they continued their personal jabs at the other. Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor and commentator, moderated the debate that gave voters some final words to consider going into election day Nov. 8.
The red sweater guy on the second presidential debate was Kenneth Bone, 34, of Shiloh. He talked about his Internet and media celebrity the day after he was an audience member invited to ask a question of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at the presidential debate on the Washington University campus in St. Louis. Talks about the wardrobe malfunction that led to the last-minute red sweater choice.
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton went to head-to-head in the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in New York on Monday. They discussed jobs, racial divisions and national security with many personal jabs thrown in between. The debate, moderated by NBC anchor Lester Holt, is the first in a series of three scheduled ahead of Election Day.