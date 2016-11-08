Pompeo poised to keep 4th District congressional seat

U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo appears poised to keep his congressional seat, based on early results.
By 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pompeo, R-Wichita, had 57 percent of the vote and led Democrat Dan Giroux by more than 30,000 votes.
Giroux, a Wichita attorney; independent Miranda Allen, a Kiowa businesswoman; and Libertarian Gordon Bakken, a retired aerospace engineer from Wichita, all trailed.
“I’m hoping to have a Republican president to work with, and from the numbers now (9:34 p.m.), it looks like there’s a chance,” Pompeo said.
“My mission is the same: to create conditions for economic growth and to create the climate where it can grow, and that means deregulation, lower taxes instead of taking more of your money. We may now get a chance to do that.
“There are important national security things to take care of, too,” he added. “Our soldiers and sailors need our help, to keep them in a position where they can keep us safe.”
Pompeo, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2012, has been an outspoken critic of the Affordable Care Act and the Clean Power Plan. He also served on the House panel that investigated Hillary Clinton’s handling of the 2012 Benghazi attack as U.S. Secretary of State.
Giroux, a former prosecutor, ran on a platform of support for balanced budgets and a willingness to work across the aisle. Giroux ran afoul of some Democrats because he opposes abortion.
Allen, a cancer survivor who runs a charity for pregnant women, called for increased access to health care. She also highlighted her support for abortion rights as a contrast to Giroux and Pompeo.
Bakken primarily ran as a way to spread awareness of the Libertarian Party, predicting weeks before the election that his chances of winning were “essentially zero.”
