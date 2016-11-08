It’s Election Day. Here come the radio interviews.

1:45 2016 early voting in Wichita Pause

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

3:07 Feds ready to monitor for, prosecute voter fraud, says Attorney General Lynch

2:37 Dennis victorious over incumbent Peterjohn

6:08 County Commission candidates debate

5:37 Growing up a Koch

5:19 Wichita police discuss shooting on Terrace, fatal accident on Lincoln

1:10 Neapolitan pizzeria to open soon

0:46 LaMar's Donuts ask customers to choose between presidential pastries