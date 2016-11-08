Elections 2016

November 8, 2016 2:13 PM

Kansas election results 2016

These are unofficial results. They will not be official until the state canvass.

Listed below are the 2016 General Election unofficial results for all of Kansas.

Sedgwick County Commission District 2

Precincts Reported 0, Eligible Precincts 46
Last updated: 7:56 p.m. CT

Name Votes Vote %
Tim Norton 8210 51%
Michael O'Donnell 7796 48%
Write-in 36 0%

Sedgwick County Commission District 3

Precincts Reported 0, Eligible Precincts 54
Last updated: 7:56 p.m. CT

Name Votes Vote %
David Dennis 155546 63%
Marcey L. Gregory 8874 36%
Write-in 71 0%

Sedgwick County Sheriff

Precincts Reported 0, Eligible Precincts 257
Last updated: 7:56 p.m. CT

Name Votes Vote %
Jeff Easter 73879 73%
Jefrey Weinman 26220 26%
Write-in 114 0%

Elections 2016

