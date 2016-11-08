Kansas election results 2016

These are unofficial results. They will not be official until the state canvass.
Listed below are the 2016 General Election unofficial results for all of Kansas.
Sedgwick County Commission District 2
Precincts Reported 0, Eligible Precincts 46
Last updated: 7:56 p.m. CT
|Name
|Votes
|Vote %
|Tim Norton
|8210
|51%
|Michael O'Donnell
|7796
|48%
|Write-in
|36
|0%
Sedgwick County Commission District 3
Precincts Reported 0, Eligible Precincts 54
Last updated: 7:56 p.m. CT
|Name
|Votes
|Vote %
|David Dennis
|155546
|63%
|Marcey L. Gregory
|8874
|36%
|Write-in
|71
|0%
Sedgwick County Sheriff
Precincts Reported 0, Eligible Precincts 257
Last updated: 7:56 p.m. CT
|Name
|Votes
|Vote %
|Jeff Easter
|73879
|73%
|Jefrey Weinman
|26220
|26%
|Write-in
|114
|0%
