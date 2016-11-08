Top 10 Facebook moments of the campaign: Trump’s lewd comments No. 1

The biggest Facebook moment of the 2016 presidential campaign? It had to do with the news about the videotape showing Donald Trump making lewd remarks about women.
The list of the top 10 moments of the campaign was led by the second presidential debate Oct. 9, two days after the video surfaced. Second biggest generator of conversation was the release of the tape itself.
Debates figured prominently on the list, with the first Clinton-Trump clash Sept. 26 coming in third and the final debate Oct. 19 finishing fourth.
The rest:
5. The Democratic convention in July.
6. FBI Director James Comey announces additional investigative steps regarding the Clinton emails Oct. 28.
7. The Republican convention in July.
8. The vice presidential debate on October 4.
9. Trump criticizes the Khan family, whose son died in military action in Iraq, after the Democratic convention.
10. Super Tuesday on March 1.
