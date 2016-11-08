Those free Election Day doughnuts and deals are actually illegal

1:45 2016 early voting in Wichita Pause

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

2:16 Sanderholm family gives support to Kansans for Justice group

1:43 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about the 2016 presidential election

1:44 What do the polls mean?

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

1:38 Hijacked Computer: What to Do

3:54 Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

5:37 Growing up a Koch