Ken Bone is no longer an undecided voter in the 2016 election.
Bone was just one among a couple hundred people standing in line to vote inside Cornerstone Christian Church off North Green Mount Road in Shiloh early Tuesday morning.
The Shiloh man, who was turned into an internet meme during the second U.S. presidential debate in St. Louis, cast his vote at around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
Typically, for public events, Bone dons his iconic red sweater, but this time around, he went without it. His focus was on Election Day.
It took Bone at least half an hour to get through the line, which went out the door before polls opened 6 a.m. Tuesday in Illinois. While Bone was in line, he called in to do an interview with a Canadian radio station, an interview with BBC, a Skype interview with a television station and other interviews with media outside the church. He said his plan throughout the rest of day would be to cover the races from New York with Buzzfeed.
As Bone has said previously, he declined to tell anyone who he voted for in this election. To Bone, it’s not who he voted for that matters, it’s all about getting out to the polls.
“In a lot of interviews, people for some reason want to hear my opinion,” Bone said. “I’m still not telling anybody who I’m voting for, but I’m really glad that a lot of people seemed to have heard the message from myself and others.
“It’s very important that they get out and vote. We have a lot of people here and I just couldn’t be happier about it.”
Comments