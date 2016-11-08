Some voting machines not working early Tuesday in Wichita

The start of Election Day 2016 in Wichita wasn’t without some hiccups early Tuesday morning.
Tabitha Lehman, Sedgwick County’s election commissioner, said shortly before 7 a.m. that voting machines at several polling places in the city were not functioning properly.
Lehman said voters could always vote using paper ballots even if machines were not functioning. She said technicians had been called to the sites affected, which included Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on North River Boulevard.
At 7:45 a.m., Lehman said most of the problems had been remedied.
“The important thing to know is you can still vote with a paper ballot,” Lehman said. “According to our technicians, we have most of the issues resolved. We might still have a printer jam here and there but the larger issues have been dealt with.”
After voting at Gloria Dei at around 7 a.m., Jocelyn Ibarra, 23, of Wichita said she had no problems using a voting machine to cast her ballot.
“From the time I parked until it was done, it was probably about five minutes,” Ibarra said.
Ibarra said Tuesday marked the first time she had voted in a presidential election.
One of the problems encountered early Tuesday, Lehman said, had to do with Americans with Disabilities Act-capable machines.
“We rented 55 additional machines to help with the expected turnout today,” Lehman said. “Unbeknownst to us, those machines were not ADA audio ballot accessible machines. All of the machines that we own are – we programmed all of the machines to work with an audio ballot.”
Lehman said the 55 machines that were not ADA accessible wouldn’t work until the audio ballot function was disabled. Lehman said that each polling site has at least one ADA accessible machine, as required by law.
“The issues have been resolved,” Lehman said.
Stay up to date on the latest developments this Election Day by checking back throughout the day to Kansas.com.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments