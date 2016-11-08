What you need to know to vote today

When can you vote?
Polls in Sedgwick and Butler counties will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Polls in Harvey and Sumner counties will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must vote at your assigned polling place. To find your assigned site, go to https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org. In Sedgwick County, you can also go to https://gismaps.sedgwickcounty.org/election/pollplace/.
What can you vote on?
Everyone who is registered to vote can vote for president, for the U.S. senator from Kansas and for a Congress member. Everyone also can vote on whether to retain state Supreme Court justices and appellate judges and on whether to make hunting a right in the state’s constitution.
Depending on where you live, you may also vote on state senators and representatives and on county officials.
To see what races are on your ballot, go to the voters guide at www.kansas.com/politics and type in your address. Your races, and information about the candidates, will appear. You can create a sample ballot.
You can also find a sample ballot for your address by going to myvoteinfo.voteks.org and clicking on “registration information.”
If you have questions
Not sure whether you are registered? Not sure where to vote? To confirm your registration or to find your polling place, check your voter card or go to myvoteinfo.voteks.org. Or call your county election office:
▪ Sedgwick: 316-660-7100
▪ Butler: 316-322-4239
▪ Harvey: 316-284-6840
▪ Sumner: 620-326-3395
Take an ID
Voters must provide one of eight valid government-issued photo IDs: a current driver’s license or nondriver ID card, concealed carry handgun license, U.S. passport, government employee ID, U.S. military ID, Kansas college ID, government public assistance ID or Indian tribe ID.
For more information, go to www.gotvoterid.com.
Rides to the polls
Several organizations are offering free rides to voters to polling locations on Tuesday.
▪ Sedgwick County Republican Party: 316-302-5480
▪ Sedgwick County Democratic Party: 316-444-0543
▪ NAACP “Souls to the Polls”: For voters in northeast Wichita in an area bounded by Douglas on the south, Woodlawn on the east, 37th Street on the north and Washington on the west; 316-618-8520 or 316-618-8523
▪ Wichita Transit: Free rides to anyone who shows their “I voted” sticker to the driver on Tuesday. That means a ride on the way to vote won’t be free. But you can get free rides the rest of the day if you wear the sticker.
Reporting problems, possible fraud
▪ Possible election fraud and voting rights violations: U.S. attorney, 913-551-6730, while polls are open
▪ Allegations of election intimidation, suppression: FBI, 855-527-2847 or kcpctip@ic.fbi.gov
▪ Possible violations of the federal voting rights laws: Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section, 800-253-3931 or 202-307-2767 or www.justice.gov/crt/complaint/votintake/index.php
▪ Local and state issues: Kansas secretary of state, 800-262-8683
Tell us
How was your voting experience? Tell us by going to kansas.com/insight and submitting your information via the Public Insight Network.
To learn more about the candidates
Go to The Eagle’s interactive voter guide at www.kansas.com/politics. Type in your address and find information on all the candidates you can vote on.
For results Tuesday night
Check with Kansas.com for frequent updates and a full list of results.
