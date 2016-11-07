Here are 5 Supreme Court judicial lessons that Trump and Clinton won’t tell you about

3:25 Local voters opine on presidential candidates Pause

1:43 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about the 2016 presidential election

3:54 Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

6:08 County Commission candidates debate

1:44 What do the polls mean?

3:07 Feds ready to monitor for, prosecute voter fraud, says Attorney General Lynch

0:56 Cleanup begins at Olympic boxer's gym

2:55 Boy rescued from attic now an honorary deputy

1:41 How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?