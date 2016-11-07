Take this list: If you have problems voting, these hotlines are here to help

Voters who suspect election fraud, voting law violations or polling-place irregularities can call an array of national hotlines to report their concerns.
As the heated presidential campaign comes to a close, media reports suggest large numbers of untrained partisan poll monitors could lead to episodes of voter intimidation and other polling-place problems on Election Day.
In addition, the widespread closure of polling sites could also create long lines for voters. Among the resources:
Your state
Each state and the District of Columbia will operate a voter hotline for people to report problems or suspicious election-related activity. Look them up here at the National Association of Secretaries of State.
U.S. Department of Justice
The civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice will also field complaints about possible violations of federal voting laws at 800-253-3931 or 202-307-2767. A TTY line - 877-267-8971- is also available for people who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech-impaired.
Complaints can also be faxed to 202-307-3961, e-mailed to Voting.section@usdoj.gov or filed online at the Justice Department website at www.justice.gov/crt.about/vot/.
Complaints about election fraud are handled by the 94 U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, the FBI and the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section. To make a complaint, call 202-514-1412.
Election Protection Coalition
In addition, the non-partisan Election Protection Coalition will operate a national hotline - 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) staffed by trained volunteers who can assist voters in every state with questions or concerns about their voting rights.
The hotline is staffed from 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. local time today in most areas. On election day, the hotline will be staffed 30 minutes before polls open to 30 minutes after they close in your state.
On Nov. 9 and 10, the hotline will be operate from noon to 6 pm EST.
It will also operate from 10 am to 6 pm EST on Nov. 11 and from Nov. 14-18. The hotline will again be staffed on Nov. 21 and 22, but the hours have not been determined.
At all other times, calls to the hotline will be answered by voicemail. Callers should expect a return call in 1-2 business days.
In English and Spanish
An Election Protection partner hotline (888-Ve-Y-Vota) hosted by NALEO Educational fund is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 AM-8PM EST. Voters can receive assistance in English and Spanish.
In Asian languages
Voters who speak an Asian language can receive assistance through another hotline (888-API-VOTE) hosted by APIAVote and Asian Americans Advancing Justice-AAJC. Staffers can provide assistance in English Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Bengali, Urdu, Hindi and Tagalog 7 days a week from 9 AM to 9 PM EST.
Arab American Institute
The Arab American Institute's #YallaVote hotline, (844-418-1682) also provides bilingual assistance in English/Arabic languages.
True the Vote
True the Vote, a conservative voter’s rights group, also provides an online app –http://www.votestand.com/ – to report possible election fraud.
Tony Pugh: 202-383-6013, @TonyPughDC
