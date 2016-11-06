Don’t have a ride to the polls? Here’s how you can get one

Voters without a ride to the polls can get some help on or before Election Day.
Several organizations are offering free rides to voters to polling locations on Tuesday.
The Sedgwick County Republican Party will help provide a ride to a voter’s polling location on Election Day, said state party chairman Kelly Arnold. You can call 316-302-5480.
Sedgwick County Democrats will also offer rides to voters to and from their polling location on Tuesday if they call 316-444-0543.
The NAACP is participating in an event called “Souls to the Polls,” which offers voters in northeast Wichita rides to and from their polling place. The boundaries for this effort are roughly Douglas on the south, Woodlawn on the east, 37th Street on the north and Washington on the west.
Four churches in the Greater Wichita Ministerial League are volunteering their vans to transport voters. You can call 316-618-8520 or 316-618-8523 for a ride for early voting or on Election Day.
And the city of Wichita’s transit system will offer free bus rides to voters on Election Day after they have voted.
If a person shows his or her “I voted” sticker to a bus driver on Tuesday, he or she will get a free ride.
That means a ride on the way to the polling place won’t be free. But you can get free rides the rest of the day if you’re still wearing the sticker.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
