Bernie supporter takes stage at Clinton rally, ends up trashing her

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind Pause

2:16 Sanderholm family gives support to Kansans for Justice group

0:36 Possible assault in Valley Center

0:52 Eyewitness describes arrest after child stabbed to death

9:17 Snyder post game press conference

0:45 B-29 Doc lands at Eisenhower Airport for the first time

1:45 Cat lover happy to reunite Florida family with their cat

5:12 Marshall talks Shocker win in exhibition opener

4:03 In sickness and in health