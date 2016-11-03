Clinton investigations will be tough issue for next president, whether it’s Trump OR Clinton

2:16 Sanderholm family gives support to Kansans for Justice group Pause

2:01 Trump: CEO-in-Chief?

2:16 Hillary Clinton: What an incredible honor you've given me

2:37 Dennis victorious over incumbent Peterjohn

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind

3:07 Feds ready to monitor for, prosecute voter fraud, says Attorney General Lynch

1:34 Car chase ends with three boys in hospital

1:10 Neapolitan pizzeria to open soon

3:22 Highlights from Kansas State game at Iowa State