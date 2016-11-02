2016 early voting in Wichita

Voters at a few advance polling stations in Wichita tell us who they voted for in the presidential race -- and why. (Video by Oliver Morrison / The Wichita Eagle)
omorrison@wichitaeagle.com

Elections 2016

Red sweater Internet sensation Ken Bone reflects on debate, celebrity

The red sweater guy on the second presidential debate was Kenneth Bone, 34, of Shiloh. He talked about his Internet and media celebrity the day after he was an audience member invited to ask a question of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at the presidential debate on the Washington University campus in St. Louis. Talks about the wardrobe malfunction that led to the last-minute red sweater choice.

Elections 2016

Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton clash in first presidential debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton went to head-to-head in the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in New York on Monday. They discussed jobs, racial divisions and national security with many personal jabs thrown in between. The debate, moderated by NBC anchor Lester Holt, is the first in a series of three scheduled ahead of Election Day.

Elections 2016

Can Pat Roberts change Donald Trump's mind on trade?

Although the Republican presidential candidate's campaign has been fueled by opposition to trade agreements, Sen. Pat Roberts thinks he can convince Donald Trump that the agricultural portions of the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement are good for America. (Dion Lefler / The Wichita Eagle)

Elections 2016

Sen. Carolyn McGinn wins a tight race as moderates win big

Moderate Republican Sen. Carolyn McGinn, R-Sedgwick appeared to have pulled out about a 230-vote victory over conservative challenger Renee Erickson. That could change when provisional ballots are counted next week. “The race was a little closer than I had hoped, but it paid off a lot of walking and talking and knocking at the door steps, paid off,” said McGinn, who also survived a strong challenge in 2012.

Elections 2016

Karl Peterjohn watch party

Karl Peterjohn who is running for Sedgwick County commissioner, District 3, talks with friends and supporters Tuesday night at his watch party at West Acres Bowling. (Aug. 2, 2016/Kansas.com)

Nation & World Videos